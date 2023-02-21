BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Two weeks after a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, the region is still dealing with the aftershock, as the death toll nears 46,000.

It’s why a Burr Ridge-area doctor traveled to Turkey on Sunday to help treat the injured.

Dr. Zaher Sahloul, a native of Syria, works at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He is the co-founder and president of MedGlobal, a nonprofit charity that “partners with communities suffering from disasters and/or limited resources to improve access to sustainable, dignified healthcare through emergency response, health services delivery, and building resilient healthcare systems.”

Sahloul spoke with WGN Evening News via Zoom on Tuesday about the devastation he has witnessed since arriving.

“We visited some of the hard-hit areas…and block after block, you have buildings that are completely leveled,” Sahloul said. “The numbers do not give justice to this area. This is the worse earthquake to hit this area in the last 200 years.”

Anyone interested in donating may do so by clicking here.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.