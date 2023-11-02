LOCKPORT, Ill. — Students were evacuated after a plaster ceiling collapsed at Lockport High School overnight, according to a statement released by the school.

The collapse happened at the school’s central campus on the third floor. No students or staff members were injured. In a statement, the school said they are working with fire officials and the city Building Inspector to assess causes.

The school is working with the Regional Office of Education to determine when the school can be reoccupied.

There was no additional information provided.