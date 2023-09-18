BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Darien police say a suspect who led Bolingbrook officers on a brief manhunt following a shooting on Monday has been taken into custody.

Bolingbrook police say the search started after officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home in the 300 block of Walnut Circle just before 2 p.m. After arriving on scene, police found a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and learned that the offender fled from the home on foot before police arrived.

Darien police say the suspect was taken into custody in Will County around 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and Bolingbrook police say the shooting appears to have resulted from a family argument and was not random.

Valley View Schools say Bolingbrook students were advised to shelter in place as police investigated the reports on Monday afternoon. It is unclear if students have been released.

The district made the announcement in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just before 2:50 p.m.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victim involved in the shooting.