OTTAWA, Ill. — The cause of a deadly fire last week in Ottawa has been determined to be from a stove that was left on.

On Wednesday, March 15, authorities responded to the 100 block of West Campbell Street on the report of a fire.

Crews entered and found a heavy fire in the kitchen, which extended to the bedroom and living room. A victim, whose name or age was not given, was found unresponsive in the living room.

They were later pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that the fire was started from an open flame on the stove. Multiple pots were melted and smoke detectors were melted as well, authorities said.

It was classified as accidental.