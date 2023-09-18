LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities are on the scene after a small plane landed on Interstate 80 in LaSalle County on Monday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers initially responded to reports of a plane crash along the interstate just before 5:40 p.m. After arriving on scene, troopers say the small airplane landed in the westbound lanes of I-80.

It is unclear how the plane is impacting traffic, but authorities say it came to rest in the right lane and right shoulder near milepost 95.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash and police say no injuries have been reported.