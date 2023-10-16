CHICAGO — The President and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox passed away unexpectedly Sunday.

Ruth Colby, who served as the President and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox since 2017, died on Sunday at the age of 69.

During her time, Silver Cross Hospital was named one of the nation’s 100 top hospitals 11 times.

The Will County executive said Colby “was a servant leader and her legacy is the outstanding health care institution she helped create in Will County.”

Along with her duties at Silver Cross Hospital, Colby served as chair-elect of the Illinois Health and Hospital Assocation.

She was slated to become chair in 2024.

For more information, click here.