BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Several people were injured after shooting at a Menards parking lot carried over to a restaurant in Bridgeview.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 9100 block of South Harlem.

According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, preliminary reports state there was a dispute between two groups in the parking lot of the Menards A bystander attempted to mediate, and one of the people in the group fired a weapon and struck the bystander in the calf.

Hanania said the incident then moved east towards The Patio Restaurant, and another person suffered a minor injury. One of the restaurant’s windows was shot through by a bullet.

Another person was shot in the finger. Some parked vehicles were also struck.

There were two shooters as two different caliber shell casings were recovered, Hanania said.

No one is in custody. A shooting investigation is underway.

No further details have been provided at this time.