BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Senator Dick Durbin spent some time speaking with the striking union workers in Bolingbrook on Monday.

About 90 UAW members walked off the job last week.

The senator didn’t want to get into the specifics of the negotiations between the UAW and the big three automakers. He said that the negotiations should remain between the union and companies, not the government.

The strike of the UAW on Friday spread to all 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers in 20 states, including one in Bolingbrook and the Stellantis distribution center in Naperville.

Many of the workers said they are standing up after years of taking cuts in their contracts, saying they were trying to help out companies during a hard time.

They said that the auto makers are doing better and the company heads are getting huge pay increases, so should they.

Even though the senator said that the government should keep out of negotiations, politicians are still showing their support for the workers.

President Biden is expected to visit with striking workers in Michigan Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has also announced that he will be doing the same on Wednesday.