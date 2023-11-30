CHICAGO — If you lived or worked within a mile radius of the Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook, a new study finds you could be at an increased lifetime risk of cancer.

“For the risk of certain lymphoid cancers, including non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, as well as for breast cancer,” said Lydia Hoadley, an environmental health scientist.

The Willowbrook facility used ethylene oxide (EtO), a cancer causing gas, to sterilize medical equipment and other goods. Sterigenics used EtO at the facility from 1984 until 2019.

While it was closed in 2019, researchers with the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Register (ATSDR) studied levels of ethylene oxide in the air prior to the closing.

During a virtual meeting, scientists with the agency explained the results of the study and answered questions about the findings.

“If you are concerned about your past exposure to EtO and your health, we would encourage you to speak to your doctor,” Hoadley said.

ATSDR researchers recommend residents in the surrounding area talk with their doctor about health concerns and exposure to EtO.

The study also found after Sterigenics shut down, concentrations of EtO returned to normal levels.

Despite the decreased risk going forward, the agency said there are resources available for health care providers who treat people who have been affected.

“Not a lot of doctors and nurses and other health care providers get a whole lot of training on environmental issues and their effects on human health, and so, these resources can be very helpful for them to guide their patients,” Hoadley said.

For people who have questions or concerns about their exposure to EtO, you can reach out to the agency through email.

To learn more about health consultation findings, click here. For a fact sheet, click here.