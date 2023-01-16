DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The remains of Cheyann Klus, a Downers Grove woman last seen five years ago in Chicago, have been found, according to family members.

Cheyann Klus was 22 when she was last seen leaving her home in November of 2017. Investigators later said that on the evening of Dec. 1, she went to the 2100 block of North Kilbourn in Chicago.

The Klus family announced the discovery on social media:

On behalf of the Klus family, we would like to extend our appreciation to the DuPage and Cook County Sheriff’s departments, as well as the other agencies involved in the search for Cheyann. We have been looking for Cheyann, and information related to her disappearance, since she went missing over 5 years ago. While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains were found. As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest. Please be mindful of the sensitive nature of these circumstances and the affects this can have for our family and other families who are dealing with missing loved ones.

It is unclear where the remains were found.