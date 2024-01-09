BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A pop-up, seniors-only DMV office will remain open in suburban Bridgeview due to an overwhelming response, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday.

The in-person location, designed to help older drivers encountering a hard time with online services, proved popular among locals. As a result, the state decided the seniors-only DMV would remain in the village.

The new pop-up site at Bridgeview Community Center, located at 7902 S Oketo Avenue, will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Bridgeview pop-up site has operated out of the SeatGeek Stadium for the past four months.

No appointment is needed.

Services for the Bridgeview facility include driver’s licenses and state identification cards, REAL IDs, vehicle registration stickers, in-car driving tests, organ and tissue donor registration, and voter registration.

Giannoulias said the state’s Skip-the-Line program continues to deliver outstanding results.

“Our Illinois seniors love these facilities that are specifically designed for their needs, where they can go in at any time without an appointment,” Giannoulias said. “We know that the success received at the SeatGeek location will absolutely be replicated and improved and built on here at the Bridgeview Community Center.”

The three other senior pop-up facilities across Illinois include Calumet Township, Evanston, and Westchester. The Secretary of State says more than 21,000 seniors have visited the sites.