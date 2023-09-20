ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Investigators in Romeoville now say the shooting deaths of a family of four was not a random act.

Police conducted a well-being check around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Concord Avenue, after a member of the household did not show up to work and was not responding to phone calls.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Alberto Rolon, 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei and their two sons, ages 7 and 9, dead inside the home.

Police said three dogs were also found fatally shot.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak and Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne released an update Tuesday.

“We were able to determine that this was not a random incident and there was no cause for a shelter-in-place order. The Will County Major Crimes Task Force has been brought in to assist our investigators with gathering evidence and reviewing video,” Burne said.

Burne also said authorities continue to seek assistance with evidence, including ring-doorbell footage, that may be helpful to this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.

The mayor said his social services staff is available at the police department for those in need.