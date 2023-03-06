BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — The three victims in the suspected Bolingbrook home invasion have been identified and police believe the shooter was dating one of them.

At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane on the report of a possible home invasion. Four total people were shot and three people, later identified as Cartez Daniels, 40, Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, 17, and an female juvenile, who has not been identified yet, died from their injuries.

A 34-year-old woman was shot and transported in stable condition.

At around 10 p.m., the suspected shooter, a 17-year-old male, was located near his residence and taken into custody.

Authorities believe the shooter was in a dating relationship with Tillman.

A 3-year-old male and 14-year-old boy were inside the residence at the time of the shooting and were unharmed, police said.

Police said they are currently working with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on formal charges.