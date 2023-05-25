ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Police have arrested the gunman who shot and wounded an officer in Romeoville after an hours-long manhunt.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive. Police said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle and approached the suspect, who then fled on foot.

A foot chase ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire.

One officer was shot in the shoulder and was transported to Loyola Hospital. He is expected to recover.

The suspect was caught and taken into custody around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

No further information has been provided at this time.