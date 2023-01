ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Two men died following a domestic shooting early Sunday morning in Orland Park.

Just before 1:20 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 8500 block of 145th Place.

When officers arrived, they found two men, later identified as Jonathan Paska, 37, and Michael Lafrey, 36, dead at the scene.

Police said the men were longtime acquittances and the incident revolved around a domestic dispute.