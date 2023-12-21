JOLIET, Ill. — A Plainfield man has been charged with the murder of his mother after being taken into custody in Joliet, the Joliet Police Department announced Thursday.

Justen Holman, 21, of Plainfield was processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to police, Holman was taken into custody on Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Larkin Ave. in Joliet after indicating to officers that he had recently killed someone at his residence in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane in Plainfield.

Police say officers located Holman’s 48-year-old mother at the Langsford Lane residence. According to police, she appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers recovered the handgun believed to be used in the shooting, according to police.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charge of first-degree murder against Holman.