MORRIS, Ill. — A person was shot and killed by Morris police Friday morning in an apartment complex parking lot.

At around 10:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Anne Lane on the report of a suicidal suspect.

Police said when officers arrived they were confronted by a distraught and armed person in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police shot the person and they died from the incident. Circumstances around the shooting are not available at this time.

The case is under investigation by Illinois State Police.