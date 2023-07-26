“Officer Ryan Franczak’s heroic actions truly represent the mission and values of the Palos Park Police Department"

PALOS PARK, Ill. — A Palos Park police officer is being hailed a hero for his life-saving actions thousands of miles away.

Palos Park Officer Ryan Franczak. (Photo courtesy of Palos Park PD)

Palos Park Police Officer Ryan Franczak was water tubing on the Gila and Salt River in Avondale, Arizona in early July, when he observed what appeared to be a man falling off his tube and into the river.

When the man did not resurface, Officer Franczak jumped off his tube, dived into the water, and began his search.

Officer Franczak eventually located the drowning man, pulling him up from the water to the shoreline.

Palos Park Police Commissioner Dan Polk commended Officer Franczak’s brave act, saying, “Officer Ryan Franczak’s heroic actions truly represent the mission and values of the Palos Park Police Department and the mantra shared among all police officers that we are never truly off duty.”

“It’s always an honor to be able to recognize our public safety personnel,” said Palos Park Mayor Nicole Milovich-Walters in a statement. “They work for us every single day to protect our citizens in this community, and to see the outstanding work that each and every one of them do, even off duty, required we all pause to say thank you.”