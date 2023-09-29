WILL COUNTY Ill. — An Oswego man will spend almost a decade in prison for his role in a 2020 DUI crash in Channahon that left his girlfriend dead, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.

In a news release sent out on Friday afternoon, Carole Cheney, a spokesperson from the Will County State’s Attorney’s office, said 51-year-old Corey Chattic pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license on Thursday and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The crash, which took place on Aug. 12, 2020, resulted in the death of Chattic’s girlfriend Danielle Rachford.

According to Cheney, Chattic had been drinking at a bar and grill in Wilmington with Rachford before they drove his Harley Davidson motorcycle to another bar in Channahon. After leaving the bar, Chattic was driving his motorcycle with Rachford sitting as a passenger when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, he then lost control of the motorcycle and crashed along West Front Street.

Rachford was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Following the crash, a test indicated that Chattic’s blood-alcohol concentration was .13%. In Illinois, it is illegal to drive with a BAC above .08% or more.