ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Orland Park police said they are working with the FBI as they look for the people they said robbed an armored car on Saturday.

The police department said the armed robbery happened near a business in the 14200 block of 95th Avenue.

The people who robbed the truck took an unknown amount of money and left the area, police said.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said they were working with the FBI due to a possible connection to other similar incidents.

Additional information hasn’t been released.