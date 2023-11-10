CHICAGO — A local pastor, indicted along with former President Donald Trump in Georgia’s election tampering case, says he will not take a plea deal.

Reverend Stephen Cliffgard Lee of Orland Park has been charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results.

The Chicago Tribune reports at a fundraiser for his legal fees last night, Lee said he would not take a please as other have done, resulting in less severe penalties.

Reverend Lee reportedly said “I’m not going to cooperate with evil.”

Donald Trump and 18 other associates were charged in Georgia as part of a sweeping indictment in August alleging they schemed to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss and stop the peaceful transition of power.

If convicted Lee said he faces a minimum of five years in a Georgia state prison.