HICKORY HILLS, Ill. — An early morning fire Tuesday resulted in one fatality and sent another person to the hospital in the Southwest suburbs.

The Roberts Park Fire Department says it was around 2 a.m. when they were alerted to smoke coming from a three-story apartment building that sits near the corner of 87th St. and 80th Ct. in Hickory Hills.

When crews arrived, they found two people inside the apartment’s kitchen area. One of the victims did not survive the fire. The other is at a local hospital recovering. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Roberts Park Fire Department confirmed the fire was contained to one apartment, but multiple other people have been displaced because of it, in addition to the two victims.

Fire crews did say there were working smoke detectors throughout the building but could not tell if any were in the unit that caught fire.

As of now, the cause of the fire is not known.