CHICAGO — No bond was granted for a Downers Grove South track coach accused of possessing child pornography for at least 10 years.

Glen Messmer appeared in a dark green jumpsuit inside the Dirksen Federal Court Building Tuesday morning as his attorneys argued he should be released on bond to his parents house with special conditions.

The judge sided with the federal government and Messmer will stay in federal custody until his trial. Prosecutors said an additional charge of child pornography production could be added. He is currently facing a child pornography possession charge.

Last week, Messmer was taken into custody after agents served a search warrant at his parents home in Downers Grove.

In an interview, he told authorities he solicited between 30 to 60 underage girls for nude photos on Snapchat and paid a total of $2,000 to them, according to the court documents.

District 99 stressed he was not a full-time employee or teacher and passed a background check. He began coaching at Downers Grove South as an assistant track coach in 2021 and resigned Wednesday, the district said.

Messmer also volunteered as a track coach in the spring of 2019 at both Downers Grove South and North high schools. He also volunteered at the south high school’s track summer camp in 2020.