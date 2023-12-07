EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — A motorcyclist was critically injured following a crash involving a vehicle Thursday afternoon in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

According to police, just before 4 p.m., officers were called to the 10000 block of Kedzie Ave. for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

At the scene, police learned that a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Kedzie Avenue when it struck a vehicle turning westbound on the same block.

As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist was rushed to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A crash investigation is ongoing.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evergreen Park Police Department at (708) 422-2144.