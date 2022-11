MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A Metra train struck a vehicle in Midlothian Tuesday morning.

The accident involving Metra Rock Island train No. 400 happened around 5 a.m. at 149th Street and Pulaski Road.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

According to Metra, service on Rock Island Mainline Track 1 and Track 2 have been restored. Inbound and outbound trains may incur minimal delays near Midlothian.

An investigation is ongoing.