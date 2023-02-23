JOLIET, Ill. — A 39-year-old Matteson man was sentenced to more than three decades in prison after pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a young child.

Joseph Stozek will spend the rest of his life as a registered sex offender.

Stozek admitted to sexual acts with a minor under the age of 13. The victim described abuse occurring over three years when she was eight to 10 years old.

“The depravity that would lead an individual to violate the innocence of a little girl who has not even reached puberty is simply incomprehensible,” said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. “Sadly, approximately one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused before they reach the age of 17. About 1 million children are sexually abused in this nation each year. This is a critical public health issue of epidemic proportions.”

Stozek will also receive three years to lifetime mandatory supervised release.

Will County Children’s Advocacy Center assisted with the investigation.