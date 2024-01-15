WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday inside a Will County home.

Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 23000 block of South Spencer Road, located in unincorporated New Lenox, after a 911 caller told authorities she hadn’t spoken to her parents in several days and found them dead.

Police transported the bodies of a man, 58, and a woman, 57, deceased from gunshot wounds.

They believe the incident is isolated.

Police did not provide additional details, but ended their press release with domestic violence resources.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.