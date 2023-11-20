HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Authorities believe a suburban police officer shot and killed his wife in Homer Glen Sunday before turning the gun on himself.

Officers responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive on the report of shots fired just after 5:45 p.m.

A 911 caller stated she heard arguing which was followed by the sound of gunshots.

At the scene, a man and a woman were found dead in the kitchen.

The man was later identified as Glendale Heights police officer Michael Huff. Authorities believe Huff killed his wife and then himself.

His wife, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Huff, was a village employee for Homer Glen.

“With extreme sadness, the Village of Homer Glen shares the loss of employee and friend, Jacquelyn Huff, in an isolated incident on Sunday,” the village said. “This is all the information available at this time. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Out of respect to Jacquelyn, Village Offices will be closed today, November 20th and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday.”

The National Suicide Hotline is 988 and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.