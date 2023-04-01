ALSIP, Ill. — A group ambushed and shot another man in the parking lot of a children’s indoor playground Saturday evening, according to Alsip police.

Police said they received a call around 5:27 p.m. reporting gunfire at the My Kidzplay in the 4800 block of 111th Street.

After arriving on scene, their investigation showed the victim was shot several times before the group of offenders fled eastbound on 111th Street in two different vehicles, one being a silver BMW and the other being a Jeep Compass.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition is currently unknown.

Police said the incident appears to be a targeted attack on a single individual, and there is no immediate risk to the community.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in their investigation, Alsip police can be reached via their tip line at 708-385-6902, extension 2272.