BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A detained Bolingbrook man is now charged with the shooting death of his brother following what police called a domestic dispute earlier in the week.

Authorities announced the arrest of 28-year-old Timothy Terrell Davis in Joliet on Monday afternoon.

Davis allegedly shot his 33-year-old brother Devon Davis, who succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital. Bolingbrook police say the two were involved in a “family argument” Monday inside a duplex in the 300 block of Walnut Circle just before 2 p.m.

Following the Sept. 18 deadly shooting, Devon Davis allegedly fled the scene. A brief search ensued, prompting schools in the area to be placed on lockdown.

Darien police stated that Daviis was eventually taken into custody in Will County around 4 p.m.

Timothy Davis is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Appearing in court on Wednesday, Davis was ordered to be detained in the Will County Adult Detention Facility.