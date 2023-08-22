BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder in connection to a police officer who was shot in Bolingbrook Sunday evening.

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, 24-year-old Victor Zarate was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm Tuesday.

The charges come after Zarate was arrested without incident around 1 a.m. Monday morning after police said an individual shot a Bolingbrook PD officer twice, and barricaded himself inside a Bolingbrook residence.

Police said the officer who was wounded during the shooting was released from the hospital around 4 p.m. Tuesday

Zarate is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $5,000,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Illinois State Police in conjunction with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.