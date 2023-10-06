DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly Juneteenth shooting this summer in unincorporated Willowbrook.

Anthony Mothershed, 19, of Aurora, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm – direction of another person and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the charges, Mothershed is not accused of injuring any of the eventgoers with gunfire.

Authorities allege Mothershed was in a group of individuals standing outside Legacy Beauty Supply, located near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane, when he began shooting a .45 caliber pistol in the direction of others at the celebration.

Police allege Mothershed fled the scene after the shooting. He was arrested on Wednesday.

On the night of June 18, police said a peaceful Juneteenth gathering turned into a “chaotic scene” as gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the strip mall.

Reginald “Reggie” Meadows, 31, was shot and killed and over 20 others were wounded. Meadows left behind two children and a GoFundMe raised over $16,000.

WGN’s Ben Bradley reported on new police records in the case Thursday, which sheds light on the response and the moments prior to the shooting.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin applauded authorities’ efforts in a press release and said his office “will vigorously continue our investigation to hold anyone involved in this incident accountable.”

A judge denied pre-trial release for Mothershed during a detention hearing on Friday.