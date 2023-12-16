TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting outside of a gym in Tinley Park.

According to Tinley Park police, 26-year-old Michael Gomire, a South Chicago resident, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire on a man following an argument that broke out on Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of L.A. Fitness in the 18000 block of Convention Center Drive in Tinley Park.

Officers say an argument broke out over a basketball game in the gym between Gomire and the victim. The argument eventually spilled into the parking lot of the business.

Following the argument, police say Gomire allegedly walked to his car and retrieved a gun. Police say he then walked back to the victim and shot him five times.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Officers say Gomire is set to appear in bond court in Chicago on Sunday morning.