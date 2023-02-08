BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A 71-year-old man has died after experiencing a health episode and crashing into an empty pool in Bridgeview.

According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Commissoners Park, part of the Bridgeview Park District located at 81st Street and Beloit Avenue.

Police said the man lost control of his truck after having a health episode while returning from the hospital, and crashed into a pool. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team (SMART) is responding to assist.