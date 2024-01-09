LOCKPORT, Ill. — A lawsuit is now in motion over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl from Will County while she was traveling from her school in Lockport to another in Tinley Park.

The alleged attack happened at Victory J. Andrew High School in December 2022.

Both students involved were enrolled at Lockport Township High School at the time.

They were in Tinley Park for a basketball game.

The parents of the victim filed a lawsuit alleging their daughter’s attacker was previously in hot water over sexual assault allegations.

The lawsuit was filed against Lockport Township High School, District 205’s Superintendant Robert McBride Jr. and Assistant Superintendent Anthony Cundari.

“This was a very preventable incident,” Timothy Keiser, the family’s lawyer, said. “[They] took no steps to prevent this from occurring.”

Keiser and Allison Dolan are representing the parents of the victim.

“They were walking together during the sporting event where he forcibly raped her,” Dolan said.

Court documents state the girl’s attacker allegedly raped her in an empty stairwell and the alarm was raised by an employee of that school.

“When our client and the assailant left the gym, no one noticed, no one checked,” Dolan said. “It was the dean of the school where this occurred, saw what was happening and stopped the attack at that time.”

The lawsuit says the suspect was known to police and investigators reportedly called to the school in Lockport on two prior occasions.

“This assailant had at least two prior sexual assault allegations the district knew about,” Dolan said.

Lawyers for the girl said to the best of their knowledge, the punishment for those allegations was minimal.

“The assailant was able to continue with school events and led a largely normal student life,” Keiser said.

The hope now for the family is to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.

“They feel standing up and filing suit is the first step to making sure this doesn’t happen to any more students at Lockport,” Dolan said.

District 205 said they don’t comment on pending litigation.

The Tinley Park Police Department said the suspect was arrested and charged in this case, but didn’t release exact charges or information because they are juvenile.