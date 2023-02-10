OAK LAWN, Ill. — Police in Oak Lawn said Friday that their investigation into a March 2022 armed home invasion, which left a 71-year-old victim injured, has concluded after the last remaining suspects were apprehended.

Houston police and Texas state troopers located 31-year-old Anthony Mitchell Mitchell and attempted to arrest him for charges stemming from the home invasion. According to police, Mitchell drove off and later crashed after a 40-minute pursuit in Houston.

He is currently detained and awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

The second to last suspect, 31-year-old Gregory Smith of Chicago, was arrested on Jan. 5 at an apartment in the city. He faces two dozen felonies tied to the home invasion, which include multiple weapons charges.

A 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody shortly after the alleged break-in.

According to police, three men unlawfully entered the Oak Lawn home located in the 100 block of S. Kenton on March 22, 2022, knocked the 71-year-old victim was knocked to the ground and held her at gunpoint while others ransacked her home.

Money and keys to the home were taken, police added.

The trio allegedly left the scene in a white Kia Optima.

The senior victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with additional information may call the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text police at (708) 613-8477.