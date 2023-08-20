police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A suburban police officer is in the hospital after being shot Sunday evening, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a theft at a business around 6:14 p.m. in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive. The alleged thief fled the scene before police arrived, but was found by a Bolingbrook police officer around 7:48 p.m., and an exchange of gunfire ensued where the officer was shot.

According to Bolingbrook PD, the officer has been taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

As of 10:30 p.m., the alleged thief is believed to be barricaded in a residence, which is surrounded by police.

Illinois State Police are also on scene and assisting with tactical operations, as well as the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

