ALSIP, Ill. — A man who Alsip police say was ambushed and shot in the parking lot of a children’s indoor playground Saturday evening has died.

According to the department, officers received a call just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire at the My Kidzplay in the 4800 block of 111th Street. Arriving officers located the victim, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as 24-year-old Trevale Robinson, of Joliet, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Robinson was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the unidentified group of offenders fled eastbound on 111th Street in two different vehicles, one being a silver BMW and the other being a Jeep Compass.

Police said the fatal shooting was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (708) 385-6902, extension 2272.