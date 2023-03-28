JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father to death.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Fairlane Drive on the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers discovered a 50-year-old man who had been shot in a garage. He was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities took Jakeem Williams, 32, into custody at Route 53 and Hoff Road near Elwood.

Authorities allege he shot his father during an argument. Earlier at the scene, three other family members safely exited after officers established a perimeter.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder. His father has not been identified at this time.