JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested Monday night after being accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s residence.

Just before 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Kelly Avenue on the report of a disturbance.

Police allege Arthur Mitchell, 60, entered his girlfriend’s apartment by force and then subsequently attacked her and her adult son with a metal curtain rod.

Joliet police said they encountered Mitchell near the front door and that he allegedly ran back into the apartment after his girlfriend fled.

He was taken into custody inside of the apartment without incident.

Police did not say if there were any injuries.