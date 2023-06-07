OAK FOREST, Ill. — At least two people were seriously injured after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oak Forest.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of 160th Street. The explosion shook multiple buildings in the area and busted out some of the apartment windows.

According to officials, two people were seriously injured in the incident and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A neighbor told WGN he found multiple sticks of dynamite outside near his vehicle and complex.

State Fire Marshals and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called to the scene. No word yet on what caused the explosion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Forest Police Detective William Engle at 708-687-1376.