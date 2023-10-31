ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A joint effort in the southwest suburbs aims to assist regional job seekers in their quest for employment.

On Jan. 11, 2024, the inaugural Southwest Job Fair will commence in Orland Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set to be held at the Orland Park Civic Center, the three-hour career fair aims to connect jobseekers to local opportunities in healthcare, technology, retail, hospitality and more.

“The event is a collaborative effort aimed at bridging the gap between job seekers and employers, fostering economic growth and opportunities within the Southwest suburban region,” said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.

Military veterans and job seekers of all experience levels and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

Other incentives include:

The first 100 job seekers will receive a $10 e-gift card

All attendees will be entered into a drawing for 20 $20 gas cards, 30 backpacks, and four laptops

Professional headshots for digital download will be available free of charge for all job seekers

Face-to-face meetings with hiring managers and company representatives

Access to a variety of resources and workshops designed to enhance job search skills

“We are thrilled to co-host the Southwest Job Fair, bringing together job seekers and employers in our vibrant communities,” said Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz. “This event will serve as a platform for individuals to explore career opportunities, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into the job market.”

Click here for more information.

Participating agencies include the Village of Orland Park, the Village of Tinley Park, Orland Township and the Office of Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison.