KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) employee has died after an industrial accident Tuesday morning, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the accident at a maintenance yard in the 8000 block of Route 47 in Kendall Township just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The employee was injured after he became pinned between two large pieces of equipment.

Authorities say staff members attempted life-saving measures following the accident, but the employee died from the injuries they sustained in the accident.

IDOT issued the following statement after the fatal accident:

“We are aware of an incident this morning that resulted in the fatality of an IDOT employee working at a maintenance yard in Kendall County. The department is working with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office as part of its investigation. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our thoughts and concerns at this time are with the employee’s family and coworkers.”

Detectives from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation and say no foul play is suspected.

Authorities have not identified the induvial involved.