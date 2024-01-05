LISLE, Ill. — A new hybrid record store and tap room has opened up in Lisle.

Crooked Arm Vinyl & Tap, located at 6450 College Road in the College Square Shopping Center, boasts a collection of 13,000 vinyl records and eight taps.

The store is an extension of J&B Music, a music lesson academy and instrument shop in Joliet.

“We know craft beer and vinyl each have their respective passionate communities, so bringing them together under one roof just made a lot of sense to me, and we think it will make a lot of sense to our guests too,” said owner Joe Lottino.

A grand opening celebration is being held Friday and Saturday.

“We’re welcoming to all: audiophiles, vinyl first-timers, Swifties and everyone in between,” Lottino said.

The store currently has eight local beers on tap with two coming soon.

Crooked Arm Vinyl and Tap is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.