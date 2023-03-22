WILL COUNTY, Ill. — 28-year-old Jordan Henry will spend at least a decade behind bars after being sentenced by a Will County judge related to a car theft and high-speed chase which began in Cook County.

Henry was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022 following the pursuit across Chicago area expressways. He was charged, and ultimately found guilty of, the following 13 counts:

Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking (Class X Felony – Category A)

Two counts of Armed Robbery (Class X Felony-Category A)

Two counts of Attempt Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking (Class 1 Felony – Category A)

Aggravated Unlawful Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle (Class 1 Felony – Category A)

Two counts of Theft (Class 2 Felony – Category A)

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony – Category A)

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer (Class 4 Felony – Category A)

Striking a Police Animal (Class A Misdemeanor – Category B)

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow discussed Henry’s criminal history at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, to include the list of his convictions and pending cases in Cook County. According to a release from Glasgow’s office:

“Henry currently is facing charges in Cook County (22CR0899501) on two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping with Intent to Inflict Harm, four counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (a Class X offense), and two counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery in a Public Place that allegedly occurred on September 26, 2021. Additionally, there is an outstanding warrant of arrest against Henry in Lake County, Indiana (45I02-2201-CM-000028), on an October 10, 2022, charge of Theft.

“Numerous additional cases are pending against Henry in Cook County including Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving/Disorderly Conduct in connection with six companion cases (21600218101 and EG003220-3225); Retail Theft (19123079101); Criminal Damage to Property in an amount less than $500 (20119481801); and various traffic and ordinance violations (TN310012/TN310013; TN284437/TN284438; TP567514-17).

“Henry has an extensive record of criminal convictions, including two prior Cook County felony convictions — Class 2 Robbery, a forcible felony (2012) (12CR1025801), and Class 3 Retail Theft (2013) (13CR0299001) — and multiple misdemeanor convictions including but not limited to Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, Obstructing Identification, and Criminal Trespass to Land (Case Nos. 16600689201; YE298229; 15500557201; 15123588301); 12124611701; 12600868101; 12120219201; 10127333201; 09120475601; 09120344701; 091203343001). Henry’s record also includes seven adult ordinance and traffic violations (Case Nos. YE785468; LE201265; YE258830; YE258829; TL111582; TH491072; 09120122701).”