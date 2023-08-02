OAK LAWN, Ill. — Members of the Arab American Action Network are holding a protest Wednesday night outside of the Oak Lawn Police Department before a police commission meeting.

The protest comes a little over a year since Hadi Abuatelah, 17, was beaten by Oak Lawnb police.

Officers pulled the teen over after they said they smelled marijuana coming from the car and the car was missing the front license plate.

As they searched Abuatelah, he ran from officers, who then tackled him to the ground, kicked him and beat him.

The incident was captured on cell phones by witnesses.

During the arrest, police said Abuatelah reached for a shoulder bag with a gun it in.

The teen spent a week in the hospital with injuries to his brain, pelvis and face.

One of the three officers involved, Patrick O’Donnell, was charged earlier this year and was in a Cook County court Wednesday morning for a status hearing.

He is charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct. He’s accused of punching the teen more than 10 times in the head during the arrest.

O’Donnell is still on administrative leave.

Abuatelah’s family and supporters said they want the other officers charged and all of them to be fired.

His parents have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officers involved.

Abuatelah was charged with illegally possessing a gun.

The case is still pending in juvenile court.