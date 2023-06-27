BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Two groups are demanding insight into a hit-and-run on the Stevenson Expressway that claimed a woman’s life and left another person injured.

Despite the Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook tragedy occurring early on Friday, June 27, the family says there has been little to no communication with investigators following the death of Perla Andrade.

In response, two dozen family friends and community members on Tuesday protested at the exit to the Stevenson Expressway near Little Village. The group called on Illinois State Police to provide more information about their investigation.

The 28-year-old mother of two was on her way back to the city with a friend when their car ran out of gas near Bolingbrook.

Police said a vehicle was pulled over onto the right shoulder of the road when the driver and a passenger exited the car. They were standing close to the third lane when they were both struck by a semi-truck.

The driver fled the scene.

Loved ones say that witnesses provided information to ISP and there is believed to be surveillance video in the area of the incident. But State Police has yet to relay details about the search for the driver, the family adds.

“We are just asking that you have compassion in your heart and you come forward for the sake of her children and for Perla to receive the justice that she deserves. It could’ve been an accident but at this point, you’re just a cold-blooded murderer. And we are left to pick up the pieces for her two children. So we are just asking that you come forward out of the goodness of your heart so she can have peace. She didn’t deserve this,” said family member Melinda Abdallah.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses has raised more than $4,000.

Illinois state police remain quiet about their investigation, only to say it’s open and ongoing.