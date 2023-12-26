NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Florida man has been charged with murdering his half-brother in unincorporated Naperville on Christmas Day, DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick announced Tuesday.

Kendall Yarborough, 28, of Palm Harbor, Fla., is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning, where the court granted Yarborough’s motion to continue his pre-trial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities say.

According to authorities, at just after 3 p.m. Monday, DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an individual who had been shot at an unincorporated Naperville home in the 25W0-100 block of Wood Court.

Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim, James Watson, inside the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Watson was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Following an investigation into the shooting, authorities allege that Watson, who was downstairs, was upset that he couldn’t find his cell phone and slammed a card table on the floor. At that time, authorities allege, Yarborough, who was upstairs, shot down toward Watson, striking him in the abdomen.

After the shooting, authorities say family members immediately called 911 and rendered aid to Watson. Authorities later found a 9mm Sig Sauer P-365X handgun and one spent 9mm bullet casing at the scene. Yarborough was taken into custody from the residence without incident.

“On Christmas Day, James Watson lost his life after his half-brother, Kendall Yarborough, allegedly shot him in the abdomen while James was looking for his cell phone,” Berlin said in a news release. “This senseless act of violence will not go unpunished. To James’ family and friends, I offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they mourn the loss of a family member and come to terms with another family member accused of his murder.

“I thank DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and his office for their work on this sad case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Robert Willis, Helen Kapas and Michael Paup for their work in securing charges against Mr. Yarborough.”

Added Mendrick in the release: “It is horrible that a tragedy occurred on Christmas. It goes to show that domestic violence can occur in any home, and that’s why we take domestic-related incidents seriously at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you for all the hard work from first responders and State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office for handling this serious crime during their Christmas holiday.”