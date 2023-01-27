JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet restaurant and catering company is being accused of violating federal child labor laws.

Federal investigators allege Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge, also known as Premier Events & Banquets Inc., violated child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15-year-old employees can work.

They are accused of employing 25 minor-aged workers as bussers, runners and dishwashers after 7 p.m. on school nights and 9 p.m. on weekends.

The employer assessed $18,350 in civil money penalties and recovered $2,671 in back wages for the seven employees who were paid straight time for all hours worked, including hours over 40 in a workweek.

“Child labor laws very specifically limit how many hours and at what times minors under 16 years of age can work,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Tom Gauza. “Employers have a legal responsibility for making sure they provide a safe environment for minor-aged workers and that they do not interfere with their schooling or overall well-being.”

WGN News reached out to the catering company for comment and have not heard back at this time.