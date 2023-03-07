ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The FBI is seeking the public’s help with identifying four suspects wanted in an armored car robbery in Orland Park.

Officials say three men jumped out of an SUV armed with semi-automatic pistols and forced the driver into the truck last Saturday. Authorities said the trio stole the contents inside before a fourth suspect, the getaway driver, rode off.

The incident occurred outside an Xfinity store on the 14220 block of 95th Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago FBI where you can report tips anonymously.